B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Set at $7.00 by Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 452,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,210. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in B2Gold by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in B2Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.