TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE TA traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.44. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.81.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.