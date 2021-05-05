2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.24 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 70,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

