Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,370,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 23,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 191,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

