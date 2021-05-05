Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. 30,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.