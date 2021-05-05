Hyman Charles D Has $32.56 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 448,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

