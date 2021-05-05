Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $675.23. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,167. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $684.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

