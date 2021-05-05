Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 438,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

