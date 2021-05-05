Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

AMD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 718,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,875,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

