Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,402 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 14,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

