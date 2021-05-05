O Dell Group LLC Invests $321,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.86. 2,271,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

