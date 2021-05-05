ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,776 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,090. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.