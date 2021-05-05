Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,077,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 15.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,187,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

