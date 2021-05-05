iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.1% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 299,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. 153,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.