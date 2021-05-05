Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,583. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

