Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,244,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. 48,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.