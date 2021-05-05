Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,302. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

