Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $810,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $18,180,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 122,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,115. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

