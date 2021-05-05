$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

AMEH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

