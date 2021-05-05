Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.89. 186,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

