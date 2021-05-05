Tokenomy (TEN) Price Reaches $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $620,507.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00083431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.50 or 0.00820619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00100194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.44 or 0.09426069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044158 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

