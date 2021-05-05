Investors Research Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 334,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.