McLean Asset Management Corp Has $772,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

