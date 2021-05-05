Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

V opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

