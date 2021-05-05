Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,922.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.