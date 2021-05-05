Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $278.90 million and $2.84 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.