HTMLCOIN 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,597.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and $23,597.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.40 or 1.00399950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00702027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $776.57 or 0.01354435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00349720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00206653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

