Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,440 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $1,582,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $687.23 and a 200-day moving average of $660.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,364.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

