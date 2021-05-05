Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

VLO stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 132,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

