Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after buying an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,890. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

