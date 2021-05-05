Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.03. 9,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.13. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

