Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,250.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 991,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

