Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.65 million to $45.87 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $209.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 182,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,974. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

