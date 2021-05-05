Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 36,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,128. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

