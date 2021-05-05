John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:HPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,194. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

