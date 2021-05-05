Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,271. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

