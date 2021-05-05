Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to announce $136.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $134.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $595.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.30 million to $596.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.35 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $641.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

SIC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.70.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

