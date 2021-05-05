Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 119,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

