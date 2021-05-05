Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

