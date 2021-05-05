Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
