ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 34,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,508. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

