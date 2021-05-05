Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 8,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,833. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

