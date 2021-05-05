Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) recently:

5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.60 to $1.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.00 to $1.60. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Baytex Energy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,252. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

