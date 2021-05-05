Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.86

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 3036166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

