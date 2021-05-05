Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.65

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.65 and last traded at C$28.44, with a volume of 267750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.36.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

