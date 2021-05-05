Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.16 ($1.03), with a volume of 319806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.49. The stock has a market cap of £79.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

About Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

