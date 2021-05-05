Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.94

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 6014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

