GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.00

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 5610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GMS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GMS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

