Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$130.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.17.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded down C$0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,090. The stock has a market cap of C$58.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$89.89 and a 52 week high of C$122.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

