RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Shares of REI.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,173. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.09. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.16 and a 52-week high of C$21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

