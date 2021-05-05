MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$10.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

